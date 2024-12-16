Exclusive — Log Cabin GOP Leader Blasts Gay Left’s Fear Mongering: Trump Is ‘Best President the Republican Party Has Ever Had on LGBTQ’

The president of the National Log Cabin Republicans has blasted the gay left for attempting to stoke fear among gay people about the incoming second Trump presidency, saying President-elect Donald Trump is the “best president the Republican party has ever had on LGBTQ issues.”

In an interview with Breitbart News, Charles Moran, who is president of the Log Cabin Republicans, addressed the recent spate of mainstream media articles painting Trump as hostile to gays — including one from The Wrap, which claims members of the Hollywood LGBTQ community are so scared that they are contemplating fleeing the U.S.

It’s all a calculated attempt at political manipulation, according to Moran.

“We saw this in 2016. We saw it in 2020. And we’re seeing it in 2024,” he said. The gay left is targeting unwitting members of the LGBTQ community “to make them think their rights are in jeopardy.”

“This is what the left does — if you don’t vote for the Democrats, you’re at risk of losing your rights. Trump is the best president the Republican party has ever had on LGBTQ issues.”

He later added: “You could argue Trump is the best president for LGBTQ people in history.”

Since his first term in office, Trump has welcomed LGBTQ people into his administration. The president elect recently appointed Scott Bessent to become Treasury Secretary. If confirmed, Bessent would be the highest-ranking, openly gay government official in U.S. history.

Trump named Richard Grenell acting director of national intelligence in 2020, making Grenell the first openly gay member of a presidential cabinet. For his second term, Trump has picked Grenell as his nominee for presidential envoy for special missions.

Much of the gay left’s fear mongering is based on controversial topics like transgender procedures for children and trans “women” playing in women’s sports — both of which are deeply unpopular among voters on both sides of the political divide.

They have also claimed same-sex marriage will be banned under a second Trump administration, even though Trump has consistently stated he doesn’t oppose gay marriage. Mar-a-Lago has even hosted gay weddings in the past.

Log Cabin’s Charles Moran said he believes voters are catching wise to the left’s games.

“People just aren’t going to be fooled by this anymore.”

