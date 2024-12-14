President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell to serve as the Presidential Envoy for Special Missions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted Grenell’s previous roles during Trump’s first term as president, such as his role as former United States Ambassador to Germany. Trump added that Grenell would “continue to fight for Peace through Strength, and always put AMERICA FIRST.”

“I am pleased to announce Richard Allen Grenell as our Presidential Envoy for Special Missions,” Trump wrote. “Ric will work in some of the hottest spots around the World, including Venezuela and North Korea.”

Trump added: “In my First Term, Ric was the United States Ambassador to Germany, Acting Director of National Intelligence, and Presidential Envoy for Kosovo-Serbia Negotiations. Previously, he spent eight years inside the United Nations Security Council, working with North Korea, and developments in numerous other Countries.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, after the Senate voted to confirm Grenell, he became the first openly gay U.S. ambassador to Germany and made history as the “most senior openly gay executive official.”

In an interview with Breitbart News Saturday, Grenell dismissed the idea of Trump appointing him to be the first openly gay cabinet member in the history of the United States as having to do with “identity politics.”

“The one thing I love about President Trump is he doesn’t care about these issues,” Grenell explained. “He doesn’t play identity politics. You know, somebody recently asked me how many gays and lesbians work in the Trump administration. I had to answer, ‘I have no idea. I really don’t know.’ This person said to me, ‘well, there you go — that’s the reason — because we had 2,410 in the Obama administration, the Obama-Biden administration.’ I said, ‘I’d be pretty offended that I was on a list that says here’s our gay and lesbian list.’ Thank God we don’t keep a list.”