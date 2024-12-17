Disney Removes Transgender Storyline from Upcoming Pixar Children’s Series ‘Win or Lose’

The Walt Disney Company has reportedly removed a transgender storyline from its upcoming Pixar series Win or Lose — an animated kids show that follows the adventures of a co-ed middle school softball team.

Win or Lose, which is set to begin streaming on Disney+ in February, was originally set to feature a transgender character, but that will no longer be the case.

Disney stepped in and ordered the removal of references to one of the characters’ gender identity, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. The changes impacted some of the show’s later episodes, though it remains unclear who the trans character was and how big the part was.

An unnamed source close to Win or Lose told the outlet the studio made the decision to alter course several months ago.

“When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline,” a spokesperson for Disney said.

The statement marks an about-face for Disney, which has recently pushed transgenderism and other forms of gender non-conformity in its entertainment aimed at kids.

In 2022, the Disney+ series Baymax featured a transgender “man” who menstruates and gives advice on which maxi pad to buy — “the one with wings.”

Disney’s Marvel superhero series Loki revealed that its title character is “gender fluid.”

And Disney’s Lucasfilm recently cast transgender actors in The Acolyte and Willow series — both of which were cancelled after just one season.

Public response to Disney’s embrace of transgenderism for children has been swift.

In an exclusive to Breitbart News, a recent Rasmussen Reports poll found that more than 70 percent of adults want Disney to stop promoting the LGBTQ agenda in its entertainment.

Disney might be finally beginning to listen to consumers.

Last month, the studio reportedly decided to shelve an episode of the Disney Channel cartoon series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, apparently over its plot concerning a transgender high school athlete.

