Disney Removes Children’s Cartoon Episode About Transgender Athletes

Disney has reportedly decided to shelve an episode of the children’s cartoon series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, apparently over its plot concerning a transgender high school athlete.

The Mouse House has decided not to air the episode entitled “Gatekeeper,” which features story praising a boy who identifies as a girl and who battles against opposition to his playing on a high school volleyball team.

Several creators who said they worked on the episode which was originally set to air early next year took to the left-wing social media outlet Bluesky to decry the shelving of the episode. At least two who said they worked on the episode spoke out, but both later deleted their posts, according to Gizmodo.

“One of the projects (episode) I worked on is getting shelved because of which party that won the recent election,” storyboard artist Derrick Malik Johnson wrote before deleting the message. “It breaks my heart knowing this impactful and amazing [episode] is now about to be consider a lost media episode.”

Another person who claimed to have worked on the episode took to a Reddit thread to bemoan the loss of the episode, writing (then deleting): “If you put attention [sic] to details about the character, you can figure out about what theme [the episode was based on] and why it was canned.”

Supporters and those behind the scenes tried to post bits of the episode on various platforms, but most were pulled down by Disney invoking copyright strikes, Gizmodo added.

According to reports, the story followed transgender character “Brooklyn” who tells other characters about being forced to play on a boys team in school. Brooklyn then joins a girls volleyball team which prompts the villain of the episode to use a magical device to keep Brooklyn and the other characters locked up in a school locker room to prevent Brooklyn from playing with the girls. The episode then follows the heroes as they fight against the evil, trans-hating coach and his magic weapon.

Disney has not made any statements on shelving the episode, but if the episode was dumped over the pro-trans content, it would reveal a brand-new direction for the entertainment giant which, until now, has been not just ultra woke, but militantly so.

In 2022, Disney had infamously gone all-in to fight against the dishonestly labeled “Don’t Say Gay” bill as critics falsely claimed that the state’s education bill forced teachers and schools to refrain from teaching about, or even mentioning gays and transgenderism.

The law, Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, does not anywhere in it tell teachers they “can’t say gay.” What the law does do is ban the teaching of inappropriate sexual materiel to students under ten years of age. It does not, however, ban the topic of gays and trans people for older students.

Disney, though, felt it had a role in fighting against the bill as it worked its way through the Florida legislature and pledged to spend millions to defeat the bill. They failed, and after failing, Then Disney chief Bob Chapek groveled before LGBTQ activists and apologized for failing to stop the bill from becoming law.

But that was but one instance of Disney’s militant support for the LGBTQ agenda. The company took wave after wave of criticism for purposefully stuffing the gay agenda into all its entertainment products aimed at children. Despite the company’s deep seated support for gay content, its customers were less enamored by the plan and Disney’s top movies and TV shows began tanking in ratings and earnings after LGBTQ plots, characters, and themes began flooding into the shows.

Ultimately, Disney began losing millions of dollars on its TV shows and movies as fans turned their back on the House of Mouse.

After being returned to the role of leading the company, CEO Bob Iger has more recently pledged to steer Disney back to “entertainment” and away from the controversial “woke agenda.”

“I’ve always believed that we have a responsibility to do good in the world, but we know our job is not to advance any kind of agenda,” he told employees in April, Business Insider reported at the time.

