Alec Baldwin Claims Some in Hollywood Cancelled Him After ‘Rust’ Shooting: Like Being Dead Roaming the Earth Invisible

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has claimed some in the entertainment industry tried to cancel his career over the fatal Rust shooting, saying it was like “being dead because you roam the earth and you’re invisible.”

Alec Baldwin spoke about the aftermath of the 2021 Rust shooting in a recent interview for fellow actor David Duchovny’s “Fail Better” podcast.

Baldwin said the mainstream news media “suppressed every story” that could have helped him in the case and “amplified every story” that could damage him.

“These last three years, people have just dined out. Because in this country, when people hate you on that level, they want three things. They want you to die,” he said, according to a Variety report.

“There’s more to come, but the more to come is now my effort, and it’s going to be undeniably a successful effort, to raise and to expose what really happened. I was counterpunching. I was on the defensive. I was being accused. I was being indicted.”

Baldwin said some in Hollywood have tried to end his career, which he likened to “being dead because you roam the earth and you’re invisible.”

But his career now appears to be looking up after his involuntary manslaughter case was dismissed earlier this year.

“I do believe that, by the communications I’ve had lately, things are coming back my way to work,” he said. “I’m happy about that because I’ve got seven kids. But I’ve also enjoyed the fact that there’s so much of this case that is not known because we didn’t have a full trial.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.