‘Yellowstone’ Actor Neal McDonough: Hollywood Looking to Make More and More Faith Films

Hollywood actor Neal McDonough, who’s long been outspoken about his Christian faith and known for his roles in Minority Report and Yellowstone, revealed that Hollywood has undergone a cultural shift and now wants to make more faith-based films.

McDonough, who previously said that his unwillingness to do sex scenes cost him movie roles, appeared on The Blaze with Glenn Beck where he discussed the shift in Hollywood.

“Do you think they can learn? Because I’ve talked to enough people where they just really don’t understand it,” said Beck.

McDonough said he saw “a breakdown of all the studios of what they’re looking for” and was amazed to see them looking for faith content.

“Never, ever, EVER have I seen before 4 or 5 [studios] saying, ‘oh by the way, if you have something of faith, we’re very interested this year.’ Something’s CHANGED. Whether it’s Angel Studios. Whether it’s the Amazing Irwin Brothers. Whether it’s Dallas Jenkins … Whomever it is that’s going out there on the limb and telling stories of faith,” he said.

McDonough revealed last year that he was blacklisted in the industry for a few years due to his religious beliefs as a committed Catholic.

“They said you have to do it or we’re going to fire you,” he said regarding a love scene he had to perform. “And I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna do it.’ So they fired me. I was blackballed for two years. I couldn’t get a job.”

“They thought I was some religious zealot. But to me, it was just that I didn’t think it was the right thing to do. And also, I really love my wife. And as I’ve said, and I’ll say it a million time, these lips are meant for one woman,” he added.

