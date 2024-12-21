AmericaFest: James O’Keefe Reveals Identity of Whistleblower Who Exposed Disney’s Support of Transing Children

A former Disney executive who helped investigative journalist James O’Keefe expose the entertainment company’s queer indoctrination of children revealed his identity Friday during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

During a speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, O’Keefe brought out several people who blew the whistle on federal agencies and large corporations, closing with Michael Grecol, a Florida-based software engineer who was a Manager of Process and Integration for trade management at The Walt Disney Company.

Grecol spoke about how he had saved Disney money, and then he found out that Disney was using that money to support “organizations that are transitioning young children.” Grecco accused Disney of “destroying” children through so-called gender transitions.

“I was saving them money, I was doing the good work, right, trying to help my company,” Grecol said. “But, then I started to discover what they were actually doing with the money that I was saving. They were supporting organizations that are transitioning young children — young children — young children, once they’re in this, transitioning into the LGBT community, they will never be the same.”

“They are destroying our children,” Grecol added. “They fought hard against the Parental Rights Act that Governor DeSantis put in to keep parents to have rights over their children. They fought against banning teachers from indoctrinating our children into the LGBT community. And, for that, they retaliated — they fired me. They didn’t even pay me my bonus.”

“Disney has no right to interfere with a parent and their children,” Grecol added. “They have no right. They have no right to interfere in our politics because we are the people of the United States, and our vote should count — not theirs.”

O’Keefe, the founder of O’Keefe Media Group, presented Grecold with a check for $100,000 — the apparent value of the allegedly denied bonus.

As Breitbart News’s David Ng previously reported, the Walt Disney Company has recently faced criticism after it decided to remove a transgender storyline from an upcoming Pixar children’s series, Win or Lose.

The criticism Disney has received comes as the company has previously featured a transgender “man” who menstruates in its Disney+ series Baymax.