Trans Backlash Grows over Pixar Children’s Series: Disney ‘Spits in the Face’ of LGBTQ Representation

Backlash is growing against the Walt Disney Company following its decision to remove a transgender storyline from its upcoming Pixar children’s series Win or Lose, with a new petition protesting the cuts reaching thousands of signatures.

The petition is demanding that Disney executives “reverse their cowardly, spineless decision,” claiming the studio is trying “to suppress queer voices for the sake of monetary gain from hateful, bigoted conservatives that they’re so afraid of alienating for foolish reasons.”

Disney “spits in the face of the value of LGBTQ+ representation in family media,” the petition states.

So far, the petition has garnered close to 5,500 signatures.

Pixar’s children’s series Win or Lose, which is set to begin streaming February on Disney+, was originally supposed to feature a transgender teen character. But Disney nixed the decision, removing the references to the teen’s gender identity.

It was later revealed the character is a male-to-female teenager, voiced by a teen actor Disney found through an open casting call looking for trans teens.

Disney issued a statement defending the decision.

“When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline,” a spokesperson for Disney said.

The statement marks an about-face for Disney, which has recently pushed transgenderism and other forms of gender non-conformity in its entertainment aimed at kids.

In 2022, the Disney+ series Baymax featured a transgender “man” who menstruates and gives advice on which maxi pad to buy — “the one with wings.”

Disney’s Marvel superhero series Loki revealed that its title character is “gender fluid.”

And Disney’s Lucasfilm recently cast transgender actors in The Acolyte and Willow series — both of which were cancelled after just one season.