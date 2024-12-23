‘End of an Era’ — Paul Hogan, Star of ‘Crocodile Dundee,’ Dies Peacefully at 90

In a statement posted on Instagram, the wildlife centre wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Burt, the iconic saltwater crocodile and star of the Australian classic Crocodile Dundee.”

In the film, character Mick Dundee (Hogan) swaps the Australian outback for the jungle of New York after meeting American reporter Sue Charlton (Kozlowski), who eventually falls in love with him.

The croc is famously seen in the scene where Kozlowski’s character is attacked as she kneels next to a creek.

Burt, who was captured in the 1980s in the Northern Territory’s Reynolds River, was described by Crocasourus Cove as having a “bold” personality.

“Burt was a confirmed bachelor – an attitude he made clear during his earlier years at a crocodile farm,” the centre’s statement continued.

“His fiery temperament earned him the respect of his caretakers and visitors alike, as he embodied the raw and untamed spirit of the saltwater crocodile.

“Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures.

“While his personality could be challenging, it was also what made him so memorable and beloved by those who worked with him and the thousands who visited him over the years.”

The statement concluded: “Visitors from around the globe marvelled at his impressive size and commanding presence, especially at feeding time.”

It’s not unusual for saltwater crocodiles to live beyond 70 years old, especially in captivity, the BBC notes.

Burt will be honoured with a commemorative sign at the attraction.

The first Crocodile Dundee film cost less than $10 million, but it made more than $300 million worldwide in 1986 alone, eventually surpassing Mad Max 2 as the highest-grossing Australian film at the worldwide box office.