Box Office: ‘Sonic 3’ Outruns Disney’s ‘Mufasa’ With $38 Million Holiday Haul

Dec. 29 (UPI) — Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $38 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Mufasa: The Lion King with $37.1 million, followed by Nosferatu at No. 3 with $21.2 million, Wicked at No. 4 with $19.5 million and Moana 2 at No. 5 with $18.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Complete Unknown at No. 6 with $11.6 million, Babygirl at No. 7 with $4.4 million, Gladiator II at No. 8 with $4.2 million, Homestead at No. 9 with $3.2 million and The Fire Inside at No. 10 with $2 million.