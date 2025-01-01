Whitney Cummings Rips Democrats on CNN NYE Broadcast: ‘Pro-Choice Party Didn’t Give Their Voters One When It Came to Their Presidential Candidate’

Comedian Whitney Cummings roasted Democrats live on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, noting that Kamala Harris was forced on voters “so hard you’d think she was patented by Pfizer.”

She also roasted President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and even CNN itself, noting that her comedy tour draws bigger audiences than the network’s viewership.

Whitney Cummings joined hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen for CNN’s live broadcast from New York on Tuesday.

“The 2024 election fried our brains. The Democrats couldn’t hold a primary because they were too busy holding a body upright,” she said. “It was amazing that the pro-choice party didn’t give their voters one when it came to their presidential candidate.”

“Kamala was forced on us so hard you’d think she was patented by Pfizer,” she added.

During the broadcast, Cummings took a jab at CNN’s persistently low ratings, which have tanked even further following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

“I’m playing, you know, like 3000 seat theaters, which is about the viewership of CNN these days,” she said.

Cummings also joked about Hunter Biden.

“The Dallas Cowboys cheerleader doc showed the girls being treated horribly, underpaid, crying. I thought I’d opened a video on Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

