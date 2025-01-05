Megyn Kelly Blasts Golden Globes Front-Runner ‘Conclave’ as ‘Most Disgusting Anti-Catholic Film I Have Seen in a Long Time’

The awards-bait movie Conclave just received a big thumbs-down from Megyn Kelly, who called it “the most disgusting anti-Catholic film I have seen in a long time.”

Megyn Kelly tore into Conclave in a X post on early Sunday, revealing the movie’s major plot twist that the new pope is intersex — an individual who has both male and female reproductive organs.

“Just made the huge mistake of watching the much-celebrated ‘Conclave’ & it is the most disgusting anti-Catholic film I have seen in a long time. Shame on Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci & John Lithgow for starring in it & shame on director Edward Berger (among others),” she wrote.

She later added: “I’m disgusted. What a thing to release to streaming just in time for Christmas. They would never do this to Muslims, but Christians/Catholics are always fair game to mock/belittle/smear.”

Conclave, which was released by Focus Features, is one of the best picture frontrunners at Sunday’s Golden Globes awards and is also expected to perform well when the Academy Award nominations are announced this week.

Based on the Robert Harris novel, Conclave dramatizes the internal power struggles in the Vatican over the selection of a new pope. Ralph Fiennes stars as a cardinal put in charge of running the papal conclave.

The intersex plot twist has sparked much discussion online, with various viewers claiming that it feels random, nonsensical, and an attempt to be woke.

