CNN: Americans Think Trump Handling Crime ‘Far Better Than Joe Biden’

On Tuesday’s “CNN This Morning,” network contributor Harry Enten noted an IPSOS poll showing Americans viewing President Donald Trump’s efforts to address crime significantly “better” than former President Joe Biden.

Enten described the administration’s approach to tackling crime as “one of Trump’s best issues.”

“This speaks to one of Trump’s best issues, right?” Enten said. “The idea of Alcatraz. You think law and order — you think Donald Trump. I mean, look here. All right, net approval rating: handling crime. What do we have here? We have a positive rating for Donald Trump, even in the most recent polling. Look at that — at plus two points. Far better than Joe Biden, who was so far underwater — my goodness, he was setting records at -26 points. You rarely ever see it.”

The CNN commentator added, “So Donald Trump ran, in part, on law and order. It was one of the reasons that he got elected. And at this particular point, Americans like what they’re hearing from him on the issue of crime. And you see this right here, with a plus two net approval rating — far better than Joe Biden left office with back in 2024.”

(h/t Daily Caller)

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor