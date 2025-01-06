‘The Brutalist’ Star Adrien Brody Dedicates Golden Globes Win to People Who ‘Struggled Immigrating to This Country’

Hollywood star Adrien Brody dedicated his Golden Globes win on Sunday for The Brutalist to immigrants, saying he hopes the nearly four-hour movie will give immigrants a voice.

Adrien Brody took home the best actor in a drama award for playing a modernist Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor who immigrates to the U.S., where he falls into the orbit of a wealthy family who commissions a new building from him.

At the end of his rambling speech, Brody paid tribute to “the many people who have struggled immigrating to this country,” adding “I hope that this work stands to lift you up a bit and to give you a voice.”

Brody is the son of former Village Voice photographer Sylvia Plachy, who herself immigrated from Hungary. The actor, who drew on his mother’s experience to play to role, paid tribute to his both his parents in his acceptance speech.

He also praised his partner Georgina Chapman, who is the ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein.

Brody’s immigration comment was the closest to a political statement in a broadcast the was refreshingly free of political grandstanding.

The Brutalist also took home awards for director Brady Corbet and for best drama movie. The film — which was shot using VistaVision — runs 215 minutes and features an intermission.

Brady Corbet has lashed at President-elect Donald Trump during the movie’s press tour, comparing him to Hitler, while actor Joe Alwyn said the wealthy family in The Brutalist was inspired by the Trumps.

