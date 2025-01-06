The Vivienne, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Winner, Dies at 32

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star, James Lee Williams, widely known as The Vivienne, has died. He was 32.

The Vivienne starred in musical theatre and TV productions, and won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019.

ITV News reports Cheshire Police said they were called to an address near Chester on Sunday after reports of a “sudden death.” They added there were “no suspicious circumstances.”

Publicist Simon Jones described the star as a “loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.” In a statement on social media, he said:

It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said officers had been called to an address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, at 12.22pm on Sunday following reports of a sudden death.

The spokesman said: “Police attended, investigated the circumstances of the death of the 32-year-old man and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Born in Wales, Williams adopted the drag name after being known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing.

Fiona Campbell, BBC controller of youth audience, called the news “deeply sad”, adding: “We are fiercely proud of The Vivienne’s achievements, including winning the first ever series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

“Right now our thoughts are with their family and friends, the Drag Race sisterhood and their many fans.”