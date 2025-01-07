Fire Breaks Out in West Hollywood Off Sunset Boulevard

Fire broke out in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday just off Los Angeles’s famous Sunset Boulevard amid the ongoing windstorm that exacerbated a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades.

“Firefighters have stopped forward progress on a fire that was threatening homes in West Hollywood off the Sunset Strip as the area experienced powerful winds in anticipation of an afternoon windstorm,” reported Fox 11.

“The fire was reported just before 10:10 a.m. near Sunset and La Cienega boulevards,” it added. “Sunset Blvd. was closed from Queens Road to Hayvenhurst Drive for the firefight.”

No injuries or property damages were recorded and the fire’s forward progress ended around 10:51 a.m. pacific time on Monday.

As Breitbart News reported, a horrific wildfire broke out in the Pacific Palisades amid an ongoing windstorm, which officials have said may be the worst to hit the Los Angeles area since the 2011 windstorm that caused millions of dollars in property damage, including mass power outages and uprooted trees.

“The fast-burning wildfire that broke out in the mountains above Pacific Palisades amid extreme high winds on Tuesday morning threatened homes and the local public school, which was evacuated,” Breitbart News reported earlier.

“The fire broke out in the brush near the Paseo Miramar neighborhood, above, Palisades Drive and spread quickly,” it added.

Authorities in the area have ordered people to evacuate their homes and seek shelter. The situation became so dire that people were seen abandoning their cars in the middle of the road to escape the massive blaze, which firefighters were forced to bulldoze.

