‘Five For Fighting’ Singer John Ondrasik Releases ‘Justin Trudeau Has Got to Go’ on Streaming as Canadian PM Announces Resignation

Five for Fighting lead singer John Ondrasik released his parody song “Justin Trudeau Has Got to Go” on streaming the same day the Canadian prime minister announced his intention to resign.

John Ondrasik dropped the song on social media in December and has now made it available for purchase on the major music streaming platforms.

“As some one who follows the code, I don’t check a man when he’s down,” the singer announced on Monday. Nevertheless, he said, fans have been asking for the song.

“Justin Trudeau Has Got to Go” is a humorous take on Trudeau — lampooning his unfamiliarity with ice hockey and his totalitarian crackdown on the Freedom Convoy, during with the prime minister froze the bank accounts of Canadian truck drivers protesting COVID mandates.

The song even brings up Fidel Castro’s long-rumored paternity of the prime minister.

“Justin Trudeau wants you to know that he never played hockey,” the song begins. “Justin Trudeau has got to go. It’s damn clear he never played hockey.”

Later, he sings: “Totalitarian parliamentarians, they have no mind to skate. Their only love, their hate. They’ll freeze your bank account. The mounties, they will mount to trample on your rights like Fidel [Castro.]”

As Breitbart News reported, Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday as both prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, saying he will remain as caretaker PM until the Liberal Party selects its new leader.

His announcement comes amid widespread voters dissatisfaction with his leadership, as Canada has become mired in record inflation and unchecked mass migration — similar problems that led to the defeat of Kamala Harris in November.

