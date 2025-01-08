Actor Chris Pratt Calls for ‘Jesus to Protect the Lives of Those Battling Flames’ amid Los Angeles Fires

Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt called for prayers Wednesday morning on behalf of the Los Angeles firefighters battling wildfires engulfing the city for a second day running.

His plea was issued via social media site X – formerly known as Twitter. The actor said: “Join me in praying for the brave firefighters sacrificing so much to save our houses and our town. Jesus protect the lives of those battling the flames and the lives of those who couldn’t evacuate. #PalisadesFire”

A little while later he made another call to prayer, again on X.

He said: “Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires. Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate. Thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect lives, homes, and wildlife as they battle fast-moving wildfire fueled by fierce winds. You are true heroes, and we are endlessly grateful for your sacrifice and courage. Let’s all come together to support one another during this tough time. #ThankYouFirstResponders”

As Breitbart News reported, the fast-burning wildfire that broke out in the mountains above Pacific Palisades amid extreme high winds on Tuesday morning threatened homes and the local public school, which was evacuated.

California firefighters are now prepared for the wildfire situation to worsen early Wednesday.

Flames were being pushed by fierce Santa Ana winds topping 60 mph in some places.

The winds were expected to increase overnight, producing isolated gusts that could top 100 mph in mountains and foothills — including in areas that haven’t seen substantial rain in months.