Save Ed Martin: Trump’s USA Nominee a Threat to The Deep State, D.C. Corruption

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Ed Martin’s nomination.

Marlow stated, “[I]f we lose out on this pick and Boasberg gets to make the pick because Thom Tillis was too principled to forgive people for something that happened on January 6, … that would be just absolutely idiotic.”

He added that, if nothing else, there should be a vote on the nomination.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo