Actor Zachary Levi Calls Gavin Newsom ‘Criminally Negligent’ for California Fire Mismanagement: Some of the Worst On His Watch

Shazam! star Zachary Levi said California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and other Democrat leaders must be held accountable for the catastrophic fires in Los Angeles County, adding that he believes Newsom is “criminally negligent” for the mismanagement of the unfolding devastation.

Zachary Levi spoke to Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday about the raging fires in L.A. County.

“This is just incredible mismanagement, incredibly poor leadership. I would go so far as to say that it’s criminally negligent,” Levi said.

“Gavin Newsom has been either the governor for five years or lieutenant governor prior to that for eight, nine years. Some of the worst fires we’ve ever had in California under that watch. He clearly knows that the biggest problem that we suffer in California are these fires and by the way the mudslides that follow. And for them to do essentially not just nothing, but worse than nothing, when firefighter budgets are being cut, when they are specifically, intentionally not doing the work that could be done to avoid these problems, or to be able to effectively serve them when they are happening.”

Levi called out California’s poor water management policy that has allowed rain water and melted snow to run off into the ocean.

“At some point it goes beyond just whoopsie. At some point, it goes beyond negligent,” he said.

