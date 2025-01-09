Live Updates: Day 3 of Catastrophic Los Angeles Wildfires

Raging wildfires that broke out in various regions of Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday and Wednesday are spreading due to extreme winds, causing historic destruction of homes and displacing tens of thousands of people.

9:05 AM — Aerial video shows flickering street lights in Los Angeles. Hundreds of thousands of residents are likely without electricity:

9:02 AM — Statement from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky:

8:56 AM — Viral video purports to show LAFD firefighters carrying water with women’s handbags.

8:40 AM — One fatality identified. (KTLA)

One of the five confirmed fatalities from the destructive Eaton Fire was identified on Wednesday morning when his family found his body on the side of the road by their home – with a garden hose still in his hand. According to his loved ones, 66-year-old Victor Shaw died trying to defend the home that had been in his family for nearly 55 years. As of Wednesday night, Victor’s body was still on his family’s property in the 3000 block of Monterose Avenue as conditions were not yet safe enough for the coroner’s office to retrieve him.

8:35 AM — Stunning wreckage in Malibu:

8:22 AM — According to CalFire, there are five active wildfires Thursday morning. The Palisades and Eaton fires are still both over 10,000 acres and 0% contained.

8:15 AM — Exclusive photos from Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak.

8:00 AM — Academy Award nominations have been postponed. (Breitbart)