Live Updates: Day 3 of Catastrophic Los Angeles Wildfires

Raging wildfires that broke out in various regions of Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday and Wednesday are spreading due to extreme winds, causing historic destruction of homes and displacing tens of thousands of people.
Follow Breitbart News for live coverage of this breaking news story. A live 3D incident map can be found here. All times eastern.
9:05 AM — Aerial video shows flickering street lights in Los Angeles. Hundreds of thousands of residents are likely without electricity:
9:02 AM — Statement from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky:
8:56 AM — Viral video purports to show LAFD firefighters carrying water with women’s handbags.
View this post on Instagram
8:40 AM — One fatality identified. (KTLA)
One of the five confirmed fatalities from the destructive Eaton Fire was identified on Wednesday morning when his family found his body on the side of the road by their home – with a garden hose still in his hand.
According to his loved ones, 66-year-old Victor Shaw died trying to defend the home that had been in his family for nearly 55 years.
As of Wednesday night, Victor’s body was still on his family’s property in the 3000 block of Monterose Avenue as conditions were not yet safe enough for the coroner’s office to retrieve him.
8:35 AM — Stunning wreckage in Malibu:
8:22 AM — According to CalFire, there are five active wildfires Thursday morning. The Palisades and Eaton fires are still both over 10,000 acres and 0% contained.
8:15 AM — Exclusive photos from Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak.
8:00 AM — Academy Award nominations have been postponed. (Breitbart)
This year’s Oscar nominations announcement has been delayed by 48 hours due to the deadly wildfires raging across vast swathes of the Los Angeles area.
It had been scheduled for Friday 17 January, but the stars and films up for Academy Awards will now be revealed on 19 January.
The voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members, which opened on 8 January, has also been extended by two days, until Tuesday 14 January.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.