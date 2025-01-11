Actor Milo Ventimiglia, Pregnant Wife Lose House in L.A. Fire: ‘Your Heart Just Breaks’

Actor Milo Ventimiglia and his wife, model Jarah Mariano — who is pregnant with their first child — lost their Malibu home in the catastrophic wildfires that have been ravaging the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles.

“You start thinking about all the memories and the different parts of the house and whatnot, and then you see your neighbors’ houses, and everything around, and your heart just breaks,” Ventimiglia told CBS News.

The This Is Us star added that it felt “heavy” standing in the rubble of what was once his home.

Ventimiglia and his wife had evacuated their house on Tuesday, and then watched remotely from their security cameras as it became engulfed in flames.

“I think there’s a kind of shock moment where you’re going, ‘Oh, this is real and this is happening,'” the 47-year-old said.

“And then at a certain point we just turned [the cameras] off. What good is it to continue watching, you know? We kind of accepted the loss,” Ventimiglia added.

Ventimiglia also noted that his wife had prepared a nursery for their unborn child before the fire.

The actor also drew a parallel to his real-life tragedy and the storyline of the character he plays on the NBC drama series This Is Us, Jack Pearson, who died in season 2 of the series, after inhaling smoke in a house fire.

Ventimiglia referred to the circumstance as “life imitating art.”

