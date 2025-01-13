Leslie Charleson, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dies at 79

Actress Leslie Charleson, who played Monica Quartermaine on the soap opera General Hospital for nearly 50 years, has died at the age of 79.

Frank Valentini, executive producer for the show, confirmed Charleson’s passing on the General Hospital official Instagram account.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew,” said Valentini.

“I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time,” he added.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

According to Fox News, Charleson began her work on General Hospital in 1977 and appeared in more than 2,000 episodes, making her the longest-tenured cast member for the soap opera.

“In addition to General Hospital, Charleson played Dr. Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital: Night Shift and Port Charles,” noted the outlet.

“She began working in the industry in the ’60s with roles in As the World Turns and A Flame in the Wind. After appearing in more than 1,400 episodes of Love Is a Many Splendored Thing, she caught the eye of Ron Howard and starred as Mrs. Dorothy Kimber in an episode of Happy Days,” it added.