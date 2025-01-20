Rapper Soulja Boy Defends Performing at Trump Event: ‘Obama, Kamala Ain’t Never Put Money in My Fu**ing Pockets’

Rapper Soulja Boy responded to criticisms of his decision to perform at the Crypto Ball in Washington D.C. ahead of the inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump.

Featuring the likes of Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross, the Crypto Ball proved to be a blowout event that Soulja Boy could not pass up. In a heated exchange over Instagram Live this past weekend, Soulja Boy said that Trump “put money in” his pocket while saying he was “somewhat misled” about the event’s politics.

“They paid me a bag. Obama ain’t never put no money in my fucking pockets. Kamala ain’t never put no money in my fucking pockets. Trump put money in my pockets,” he said.

“Y’all want me to not answer the phone for the fucking president? This nigga the president of the motherfucking United States. Trump wasn’t even there. It wasn’t even a Trump event. It was the Crypto Ball for crypto. And I’ll go again,” he further charged.

Later, Soulja Boy said that he felt that he was tricked into performing.

“I ain’t going to lie, though. Them folks did try to trick me, though. Halfway, I was like, ‘Man, fuck this nigga Trump,” he said.

According to Reuters, the event featured cryptocurrency executives drinking cocktails while dancing “rap superstar Snoop Dogg on Friday night as they celebrated the approaching inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, whose administration has promised major changes in crypto policy.”

“After years of butting heads with Washington policymakers, executives from crypto companies including Crypto.com, Kraken, and Exodus partied at the first-ever crypto inauguration ball held at the 90-year-old Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium beneath towering 62-foot (19-metre) columns,” noted the outlet.

“One of many Washington celebrations ahead of Trump’s Monday swearing-in, the crypto gala marks a stunning turnaround for an industry that has been in the Biden administration’s crosshairs. Two years ago, it looked to be on the brink of extinction amid the collapse of FTX,” it added.