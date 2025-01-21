‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Francisco San Martin Dies at 39

Soap opera actor Francisco San Martin, best known for originating the role of Dario Hernandez in Days of Our Lives, died Jan. 16 at his home. He was 39.

Deadline reports the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office cited the cause of death as suicide by hanging.

The Spanish-born actor first appeared on the long-running U.S. soap opera Days Of Our Lives in 2011, playing a petty criminal who turned out to be an investigator.

He appeared for six months before his character moved to Argentina following a job promotion.

In 2017, San Martin appeared in CBS’s The Bold And The Beautiful, where he portrayed groundskeeper Mateo for 16 episodes.

Following the news of his death, San Martin’s Days of Our Lives co-star Camila Banus – who played his on-screen sister Gabi – took to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

“Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend,” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram, according to Forbes. “Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more.”

The star was born in Mallorca but moved to Montana as a child.