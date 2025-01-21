‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Francisco San Martin Dies at 39

Actress attends the "Days Of Our Lives" 45th anniversary milkshake launch at Millions Of M
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty
Simon Kent

Soap opera actor Francisco San Martin, best known for originating the role of Dario Hernandez in Days of Our Lives, died Jan. 16 at his home. He was 39.

Deadline reports the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office cited the cause of death as suicide by hanging.

The Spanish-born actor first appeared on the long-running U.S. soap opera Days Of Our Lives in 2011, playing a petty criminal who turned out to be an investigator.

He appeared for six months before his character moved to Argentina following a job promotion.

In 2017, San Martin appeared in CBS’s The Bold And The Beautiful, where he portrayed groundskeeper Mateo for 16 episodes.

Actors Tamara Braun (L) and Francisco San Martin attend “Days Of Our Lives” cast members celebrating 45 years on TV with anniversary shakes at Millions of Milkshakes on March 26, 2011 in Culver City, California. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Following the news of his death, San Martin’s Days of Our Lives co-star Camila Banus – who played his on-screen sister Gabi – took to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

“Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend,” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram, according to Forbes. “Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more.”

The star was born in Mallorca but moved to Montana as a child.

He then worked as a model before training as an actor and landing his TV break.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.