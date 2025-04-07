Trump Warns Against Being a ‘Panican’ Party of ‘Weak and Stupid People’ as Global Markets React to Tariffs

President Donald Trump is advising Americans not to be “Panican” amid global market concerns which follow his momentous “Liberation Day” announcement introducing reciprocal tariffs to get Americans back to an even playing field and bring manufacturing back home.

“The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday morning, just as “Black Monday” was trending on social media.

“Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!),” he advised. “Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!”

His advice came as global markets panicked and plunged following his highly anticipated tariff announcement last week in the Rose Garden.

Trump provided another update on Truth Social on Monday morning, explaining that countries “from all over the World are talking to us.”

“Tough but fair parameters are being set. Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade,” Trump said.

“They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other ‘things.’ It all has to change, but especially with CHINA!!!” he added.

Prior to the Wednesday announcement, the White House laid out the reality of how unfair trade has been through the years for the United States.

“If you look at the unfair trade practices that we have — 50 percent from the European Union on American dairy, you have a 700-percent tariff from Japan on American rice, you have a 100-percent tariff from India on American agricultural products,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

“You have nearly a 300-percent tariff from Canada on American butter and American cheese. This makes it virtually impossible for American products to be imported into these markets, and it has put a lot of Americans out of business and out of work over the past several decades,” Leavitt continued.

In his announcement, Trump provided a warning to countries that may ask for exemptions from tariffs.

“We charge them, my answer is very simple: If they complain, if you want your tariff rate to be zero, then you build your product right here in America, because there is no tariff if you build your plant, your product in America,” Trump said. “Likewise to all of the foreign presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens, ambassadors and everyone else who will soon be calling to ask for exemptions from these tariffs — I say, terminate your own tariffs, drop your barriers.”

