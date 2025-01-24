Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Lola Baptized After ‘Hitting Rock Bottom’: ‘Jesus Is the Only Reason Why I’m Here Today’

Lola Sheen, the youngest daughter of Hollywood stars Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, has accepted Jesus as her savior and been baptized after “hitting rock bottom” in her life.

Lola, 19, told her followers and friends on Instagram that her religious beliefs have made a major difference in her life after she fell into depression in recent years.

“My testimony. When I was in my deepest depression, there was a moment where I realized I hit rock bottom. I felt so lost and hopeless, and was just doing my best to make it to the next day,” Lola wrote in her Instagram post.

“I just accepted my life was going to be like that forever, and thought I would never genuinely laugh again,” she continued.

“Until, I met not only my Savior but my best friend, Jesus. I can’t really explain it other than it was supernatural, but Jesus met me exactly where I was, and He forever became my sun,” she explained.

Lola, whose sister Sami, 20, is famous for her X-rated OnlyFans video not to mention her troubled father, went on, saying, “I began to trust Jesus with my life, when He chose me when no one else did, and loved me when I didn’t feel worthy of love. He gave me a light, when I couldn’t find my own, and rescued me from the darkness.”

She told her followers that Jesus saved her from “battling severe anxiety” and says that her faith has allowed her to laugh again “in places I only had cried.”

“Jesus fulfilled His promise of making me new, and completely renewed my mind. Jesus is the only reason why I’m here today and made my life worth living,” she testified.

“I am so happy to go into this next year, after publicly declaring Jesus as my Savior. I am forever saved by His grace, through Faith,” she wrote, concluding, “I thank you Jesus for everything, I love you, and I hope you are proud of me.”

The young lady kept the location of her baptism underwraps, but posted many photos of the ceremony.

Lola also told fans that she intends to start a religious podcast and has set up a Youtube channel, called “Heavenly Bonded,” to serve that goal. She has not yet started adding videos, though.

“I have been wanting to share how God has transformed my life for so long, and I’m so happy I’m finally doing so. I can’t wait to see how Jesus uses this podcast, and I couldn’t be more excited. I love you and God loves you more,” the Youtube channel description reads.

Unlike her sister, Sami, who is making tens of thousands a month with her X-rated content on OnlyFans, Lola works a normal job at a restaurant and eschews the spotlight. Her life is quite different than her sister’s and parents.

Dad Charlie is well-known for his wild, drug-fueled, porn star-filled lifestyle. Her sis, of course, has the X-rated Internet site. and even her mother, Denise Richards, joined OnlyFans with the initial intent of posting racy videos with her stripper daughter.

