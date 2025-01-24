Netflix’s Trans Best Actress Oscar Nominee Rages at Trump: ‘He Is Shameless’

Netflix’s transgender best actress Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón raged at President Donald Trump over his executive order stating the U.S. government will recognize only “two sexes,” calling the 45th and 47th president “shameless.”

“He is shameless,” Gascón told the Hollywood Reporter of President Trump’s executive order signed earlier this week, adding, “I hope that whatever needs to happen happens to shut everyone up, on both sides.”

On Thursday, Gascón was nominated for the 2025 Oscars for best actress, making the actor the first transgender individual to be nominated for the award.

Earlier this month, the trans actor took to the stage at the Golden Globes, declaring, “The light always wins over darkness.”

“You come and maybe put us in jail, you can beat us up [but] you never can take away our soul, our existence, our identity,” added Gascón, who stars on Netflix’s Emilia Perez, a transgender-narco musical in which the actor plays a drug boss who undergoes a sex-change operation to become a “woman.”

Last month, Gascón told the Hollywood Reporter that the trans agenda is “going backwards.”

“We are going backwards,” the actor said. “The new generations have not experienced what the previous ones have experienced, so they are destined to repeat the same mistakes.”

“Be careful with giving power to the intolerant, because it will end the little tolerance we have,” Gascón added.

Gascón also shared “a message of hope to all those people who suffer hatred,” proclaiming, “They will never be able to take away our pride in our existence, they will never bring me down, I will continue to fight for a more just humanity.”

As Breitbart News reported, Gascón promoted transgenderism for children in a recent interview, claiming to have known that he wanted to be a girl since the mere age of four.

