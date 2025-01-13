Netflix’s Transgender Drug Lord Musical Star Karla Sofia Gascón: ‘I’ve Known’ I was Transgender ‘Since the Age of Four’

Karla Sofia Gascón, the star of Netflix’s drug lord musical Emilia Pérez, promoted transgenderism for children in a recent interview, claiming to have known that he wanted to be a girl since the mere age of four.

“I’ve known since the age of four,” Gascón told the Hollywood Reporter. “I would see other girls and say, ‘I want to be like that.’ Or I saw a girl on television and identified more with that character.”

But as a child, Gascón — who stars on Netflix’s Emilia Pérez, a French musical about a Mexican transgender drug lord — didn’t tell his family or friends about wanting to be a girl, thinking that doing so would have been “absurd,” given it was the 1970s and 80s.

“The first things I was given were pistols, a machine gun, a bow and arrow, a soccer ball,” the We Are the Nobles actor told the magazine, adding, “If you looked too closely at a doll, people would say, ‘No, that’s for girls, it’s very bad.'”

“And if you cried, they would tell you that you’re a girl, as if it were bad to cry,” Gascón said. “That was the period in which I grew up.”

Gascón went on to say, “I come from the world of the streets, even if it wasn’t the Bronx. It was a place and a time in which you had to survive a little, and you had to be stronger so they wouldn’t beat you up at school.”

At the age of 16, Gascón applied for acting jobs and was later hired as an extra in background parts, doing things like, “Applauding, brandishing a spear, saying ‘good afternoon,’ whatever it is an extra does.”

Gascón told the Hollywood Reporter that he can “recognize” the work of an extra in a film or television show because, “I know what it feels like when you think not even God pays attention to you.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.