Political commentator Megyn Kelly has called actress Blake Lively’s #MeToo accusations against her fellow It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni a “nothing burger” in the wake of a leaked video.

Speaking on her SiriusXM podcast, Kelly claimed that Lively’s accusations against Baldoni amounted to nothing when given full context. She cited a leaked video of the two filming a montage sequence on the film.

“Time and time again, she accuses him of doing something which, then when you hear the full context, is an absolute nothing burger!” Kelly said.

Lively previously sued Baldoni for $250 million, alleging he led a smear campaign against her. In return, Baldoni filed a countersuit of $400 million against Lively and her husband, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, claiming defamation.

“Lively previously filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Commission, and disparaged Baldoni in an interview with The New York Times, which Baldoni slapped with a lawsuit for libel,” per the New York Post.

In her complaint, Lively said that Baldoni crossed the line when the two were filming a “slow dance scene” for a montage within the film. According to Lively, Baldoni “leaned forward and slowly dragged his lips from her ear and down her neck as he said, ‘It smells so good.’”

In the leaked video that Kelly cited, Lively and Baldoni were seen dancing with each other. The actors were not recording dialogue, as the footage was meant for a montage sequence with only a musical soundtrack audible.

“The video shows the co-stars dancing, holding hands and nuzzling for a film montage that would have an added music backtrack. The two actors can be seen speaking to each other, but do not appear to be referencing a script, even mentioning each other’s spouses by name,” describes the Post.

Kelly noted that Lively is “completely flirtatious with him, and he’s flirtatious back, but they’re talking about each other’s spouses, and it’s all in good fun.”

“She [Lively] laughs, and says, ‘Oh, did you get beard on me?’ She doesn’t say, ‘Oh my god, you nuzzled me and said that I smell good,'” noted Kelly.

Megyn Kelly further called Lively’s claims of being a #MeToo victim “absurd.”

“This person is not an honest broker. I believe her less than ever. I actually disbelieve her fully,” exclaimed Kelly.

