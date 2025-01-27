Watch: Dr. Phil Embeds Himself with ICE for ‘Targeted Operations’ Arrests of Criminal Aliens in Chicago

Day time TV icon turned network boss Dr. Phil McGraw has embedded himself with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in Chicago as they conduct “targeted operations” to enforce immigration laws.

Ina video posted on X, Dr. Phil was shown participating with ICE agents during an arrest of an illegal migrant in Chicago who was previously charged with sex crimes against children and then released due to “sanctuary city” policies.

“The first arrest in Chicago with [Tom Homan] was a convicted sex offender and internet predator from Thailand,” announced Dr. Phil as he shared the video, which can be streamed in full on MeritTV.

“These are known criminals and terrorists,” McGraw said. “We’re talking about murderers, child traffickers, child rapists. We’re talking about bad actors, both in the countries they’ve come from, and since they’ve been here in the United States.”

McGraw described the raid as “a pretty high risk mission.”

“This truly is a targeted ICE mission, because they’re not sweeping neighborhoods like people are trying to imply,” he said, adding that that ICE had 270 high-risk targets.

In one particular raid, the migrant here in the United States illegally admitted that he had been arrested for child sex crimes but never deported.

Dr. Phil also said that Tom Homan, border czar for President Trum, had clear objectives to detain criminals and shut down the United States border as opposed to the common misconception of sweeping neighborhoods and rallying random Hispanics up for deportation.

“Some of these people have 12, 15 arrests, indictments. Some convictions in their home countries and here, but yet, they’re on the streets,” he said. “And that’s who ICE is targeting to bring out of these communities. We’re going after specific targets, not just sweeping neighborhoods and picking up anyone with a tan, anyone that looks like they don’t belong here. Anybody belongs here.”

In a later clip, Dr. Phil made the point that sanctuary city policies have made it more dangerous for ICE agents to conduct their jobs by releasing criminal illegal migrants out onto the street instead of allowing agents to take them in jail.

“If these people are in detention and ICE agents can come into the jail and arrest them there and put them on the path towards deportation, at that point, they can that they can do that in complete safety,” said Dr. Phil.

“It’s a controlled environment. Whereas tomorrow, later today actually, we’re going to have to go after these people out in a in a free environment where an apartment complex or an apartment project where there are a lot of civilians around,” he added. “And if they resist, if if they open fire on these agents, you have to return fire. Then people can get caught in the crossfire.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.