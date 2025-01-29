Disney Disaster: Anthony Mackie Faces Backlash for Saying ‘Captain America’ Doesn’t ‘Represent’ America

Actor Anthony Mackie is facing backlash for saying Captain America doesn’t “represent” America.

“For me, Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term, you know, ‘America’ should be one of those representations,” Mackie told an audience at a Captain America: Brave New World event in Rome, Italy, on Monday.

Notably, the Marvel actor himself is portraying Captain America in the upcoming film, making him the first black actor to play the role.

“It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity — someone who is trustworthy and dependable,” Mackie added of Captain America at the press event.

Watch Below:

The 46-year-old actor, however, went on to acknowledge that the role is “kind of like an aspect of a dream coming true” for him.

Mackie’s remarks were met with scrutiny by social media users, who expressed negative reaction on X.

“Well that’s sure to sit well with your American audience,” one X user quipped.

“And this is why the movie will do poorly,” another echoed.

“Strange take,” a third reacted, adding, “Captain America literally has America in the name and represents American values of freedom, justice, and standing up for what’s right. Why try to separate that? The character’s whole origin is tied to WW2 America.”

“Okay, if you don’t think it’s a representation then you shouldn’t be playing Captain America. Get the fuck out of here,” another suggested.

“Pretty sure it’s about America. It’s in the name,” another X user wrote.

“Well, his name is Captain America. He represents American values. Get used to it,” another resounded.

“What? He Captain America shouldn’t represent America??” another asked.

“He is captain America, not captain world though,” another X user said.

Another simply laughed, “Haha what the actual fuck,” adding, “No thanks.”

“He went full Kamala Harris. Never go full Kamala Harris,” another commented.

In Rome, Mackie also sat down with a reporter and spoke about what it means to him to be playing a black Captain America.

“I feel like it’s just as important for black kids to see a black Captain America as [it is for] white kids to see a black Captain America,” the actor said.

Watch Below:

“Growing up, one of my favorite superheroes was green. So it wasn’t about race or anything, it was about him being a good guy trying to do the right thing,” Mackie continued, adding, “I think imagery is important.”

Ironically, the actor went on to say, “I think it’s very important for kids of all races to be able to watch something and have someone to look up to, no matter what they look like.”

