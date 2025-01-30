‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Jinkx Monsoon Predicts Public Revolt in Response to Trump’s Trans Military Ban

Erstwhile RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Jinkx Monsoon attacked President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban on Tuesday night, saying, “This isn’t the first time they’ve tried to make it illegal to be us, and we’re still here.”

He was walking the pink carpet at the Season 2 premiere of Sketchy Queens in Hollywood when he attacked the president, Variety reports.

“This is the farthest we’ve come, and if they think that people will willingly go back into the shadows… I mean TV would suck without us,” said Monsoon, who has spoken out about Trump’s policies in the past.

“No one’s going to want to get rid of us for TV’s sake alone.”

He spoke in the wake of Trump issuing an executive order to ban transgender troops from military service. The order was issued to “ensure the readiness and effectiveness of our Armed Forces.”

The new president issued the directive shortly after his inauguration last week, when he removed protections for transgender troops put in place by former President Joe Biden and banned DEI initiatives at federal agencies.

Monsoon has previously accused conservatives of using children as political shields in the debate over child grooming.

“What the GOP is doing is objectively evil,” the drag queen said, as Breitbart News reported.

In 2023 Monsoon was cast in the long-running British sci-fi series Doctor Who. He rose to fame as a contestant and winner on both RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race: All-Stars.