Lady Gaga Preaches Politics at Grammys: ‘Trans People Are Not Invisible’

Pop star Lady Gaga gave a shout out to “trans people” and the “queer community” at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Lady Gaga delivered her brief message in support of the community after winning the award for Best Pop Dup/Group Performance alongside Bruno Mars for their song “Die with a Smile.”

“Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love, the queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you,” she said.

Lady Gaga’s statement comes after Elle published an interview of her saying that she “prayed” for President Donald Trump to lose his election against Vice President Kamala Harris while vowing to fight the Trump administration in the second term.