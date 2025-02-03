Joe Biden Signs with Hollywood Talent Agency CAA — Calls Him One of ‘Most Respected and Influential Voices in National and Global Affairs’

Former President Joe Biden isn’t riding off into the sunset just yet.

The 82-year-old ex-POTUS has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) — the Hollywood mega-talent agency that also represents former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

CAA announced the deal on Monday, calling Biden one of the “most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs.” Biden was previously represented by CAA prior to becoming president in 2021.

“His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again,” Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA, said in a statement.

Talent agencies are typically discreet about how they promote their political clients. But a big name like Biden would most likely be put forward for speaking engagements and book deals.

Biden left office with near-record-low popularity, with one poll putting his approval rating at the end of his single term in the White House at 36 percent.

CAA’s top executives rank among the biggest supporters of Democrat politicians in the entertainment industry.

The agency remains a Hollywood powerhouse that represents many of the biggest celebrities in the world — including Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, and George Clooney to name a few.