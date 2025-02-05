Los Angeles DA, LAPD Respond to Bianca Censori Nearly-Nude Grammys Stunt

The offices of the Los Angeles District Attorney (DA) and Police Department (LAPD) reportedly said they have not heard anything regarding rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori facing legal action over her nearly nude appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Representatives for the city’s DA and LAPD told Newsweek on Monday they have not heard anything about Censori facing legal trouble for her nearly naked stunt at the Grammys.

As Breitbart News reported, West attended the Grammys, where he unveiled Censori fully-naked on the red carpet. While the rapper’s wife was wearing a dress, the garment was sheer and she had on no underwear, fully exposing her nude body before the public.

Notably, California has an indecent exposure law that defines the act as “when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it.”

In order to violate the state’s indecent exposure law, someone must “intentionally expose your genitals or naked body; expose yourself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to yourself; and intend to sexually gratify yourself or offend someone else when you do it.”

Former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Neama Rahmani, meanwhile, told Newsweek that Censori “has gone too far,” adding that he hopes “the Los Angeles City Attorney does her job and files misdemeanor charges.”

Rahmani noted simply going “topless” does not violate California’s indecent exposure law in order “to protect women who are breastfeeding.”

“But exposing her anus and genitalia crosses the line to criminal,” Rahmani said, adding that West “can also be prosecuted under California Penal Code Section 314(2) if he assisted Censori and her indecent exposure.”

It remains unclear if West and Censori were kicked out of the Grammys after their stunt.

There have been conflicting reports, with some saying police escorted the couple out of the event, and others claiming West and Censori were never asked to vacate the premises, and had simply showed up to the Grammys to walk the red carpet and leave.

None of these reports have been confirmed by authorities, the Grammy Awards, or West’s representatives.

West and Censori’s red carpet appearance Sunday left many on social media wondering what is going on with the pair.

Some have surmised the two are engaged in multilayered fetishism — living out their “humiliation,” “CMNF,” or “exhibitionism” kinks publicly — while others accuse West of “controlling” Censori or holding her “captive.”

