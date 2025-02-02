Watch: Kanye West Walks With Nude Wife Bianca Censori on Grammys Red Carpet

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday where he unveiled his fully-naked wife, Bianca Censori, on the red carpet.

Though West and Censori have been known for pushing the envelope with their fashion choices, the pair’s latest stunt may be their most racy yet. The unveiling began with Kanye, wearing a black T-shirt and pants with a pair of sunglasses, standing stoically beside Censori in a flowing fur coat.

“Can we see the fashion?” one photographer could be heard yelling under the assumption that Censori had an outfit beneath her coat.

Censori then turned her back to the photographers and slowly dropped the fur coat to reveal her bare buttocks covered only with a fully-transparent stocking. She then turned to her front to reveal her breasts; it remains unclear if her vaginal area was fully exposed.

The unveiling represents Kanye West’s debut in the mainstream music scene after several years in the shadows following his antisemitic meltdown in 2022, which was then followed by an accusation of sexual assault in 2024. Just recently, he made waves on social media by saying he wanted to “fuck” former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I used to want to fuck Kamala until she lost. I don’t fuck losers anymore,” he said in a now-deleted post, which he later apologized for.

“Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids,” he later wrote on X.

He then followed it up by saying, “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life.”

Kanye West’s Grammys appearance marks his first attendance at the music awards show in 10 years when he was nominated for best rap/sung collaboration and best rap song for “Bound 2” from his 2013 LP Yeezus.

