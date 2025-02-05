Streamers to Outspend Broadcasters on Content for First Time as Cord Cutting Decimates Cable

Streaming services are expected to outspend traditional broadcasters for the first time ever in 2025 as households continue to cut the cord by the millions.

Global content spend by streamers is forecasted to increase 6 percent to $95 billion this year, representing 39 percent of the total global investment in content, according to a new report from Ampere Analysis released Tuesday.

Commercial broadcasters will account for 37 percent of the total spending. The remainder will come from traditional movie studios, cable TV, and other sources.

Streamers like Netflix and Amazon Prime are riding high as they seek to expand their footprint into live sports and comedy, helping to drive overall viewership even as they keep raising subscription prices on consumers.

Traditional Hollywood studios are also pouring billions of dollars into streaming series and movies though not as much as they did just a few years ago during the “peak TV” craze.

Meanwhile, broadcasters are getting hammered by cord cutting and the downturn in advertising linked to poor consumer sentiment over record-high consumer prices.

This signals more rough waters ahead for broadcasters “as viewer demand increasingly turns to digital platforms and streaming,” the Ampere report noted.

As Breitbart News has reported numerous times in recent years, cord cutting is decimating the cable TV business, depriving the traditional networks and their Hollywood parent companies of a key revenue stream.

One study predicted that by 2028, only 38 percent of U.S. households will subscribe to a pay TV package like cable or satellite.