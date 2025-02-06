Kathy Griffin: Not ‘Prudent’ for Anyone to ‘Have Babies at All on This Planet’

Comedienne Kathy Griffin took her leftist extremism to a whole new level when she declared it “not prudent” for anyone on planet Earth to have babies for the time being.

Griffin made her bizarre position known in a post on Blue Sky this week.

“Controversial take. It’s probably not the most prudent thing for us to continue to have babies at all on this planet. Not talking about anything that should ever be enforced that would prohibit having babies, just don’t see how the planet we have left them is sustainable for them,” she said.

Griffin’s followers on Blue Sky overwhelmingly seemed to agree.

“Both my kids 28 & 23 say they’re not. Which I have to say I’m happy about. I have three grandchildren 2 cats and 1 dog. That’s good!” said one user.

“Dogs & cats are better anyway,” another said.

“Two billion humans is the current estimated capacity of our planet if we want to live sustainably. Unfortunately, our brains are hardwired to view procreation as a goal. We need to realize that this is a vestigial evolutionary quirk and start reducing our population,” another said.

Kathy Griffin told ABC News’ Nightline in 2021 that she struggled with drug addiction and contemplated suicide following the intense backlash from her 2017 photo that featured her holding a severed head of then-President Trump.

“To be told by people in my own industry, ‘It’s over. Leave the country for five years. You’ve shamed our industry,’ on and on and on. It definitely got to me,” she said in the interview. “And so, I got to the point where I kind of agreed. Like, maybe it is time for me to go, and I’ve had a great life, and I don’t think there’s a next chapter for me.”

Last election cycle, Griffin stumped heavily for Democrats, even going as far to say that “civil war” would erupt if Republicans won the midterm elections.

“If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican,” she tweeted in September.

In a later tweet, Griffin responded to Breitbart News reporter Kristina Wong and denied that she was threatening violence.

“You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again. Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing,” she added.

In 2020, Griffin also advocated for physical violence against Trump by suggesting that someone use a syringe on him “with the air inside” — a potentially lethal act.

“Syringe with nothing but air inside would do the trick. FUCK TRUMP,” she tweeted.

