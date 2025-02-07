Kanye West’s Latest X/Twitter Tirade Includes Hitler Praise, Calls to Free Diddy: ‘I’m a Nazi’

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West issued a sea of bizarre all-caps tirades on X during the hours of Thursday night and Friday morning, calling on President Donald Trump to “free” disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, praising Adolf Hitler, and disseminating disparaging remarks against Jews and white people, among other sentiments.

“@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF,” West demanded in a Thursday night X post, seemingly ending his three-year feud with Combs.

“ANY NIGGA COME IN MY FACE AN ASK ME ABOUT THAT PUFF SHIT IM STEALING OFF THEM IMMEDIATELY I DONT GIVE A FUCK IF YOU 8 FEET TALL IMA JUMP AND STEAL OFF YOU,” West declared during the early hours of Friday morning.

“NO MORE NIGGAS TELLING ME WHAT COLOR HAT TO WEAR IF YOU ASK ME ON THE PHONE IM HANGING UP IMMEDIATELY AND NEVER SPEAKING TO YOU AGAIN,” the “Heartless” rapper continued. “IF YOU DM ME IM BLOCKING YOU YOU NIGGAS IS CONTROLLED AND BROKE.”

“ALL YOU KAMALA DICK RIDING FAGGOTS YALL GOT EVERYTHING TO SAY ABOUT MY OPINIONS WHEN YOU JUST DOING WHAT NIGGAS MAKE YOU DO FOR MONEY FAGGOTS DONT MEAN GAY EITHER IT MEANS FAGGOT LIKE IT ALWAYS MEANT YOU FUCKING RETARD,” West concluded in his post.

Combs — who has been in jail since September 16 following a federal indictment accusing him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes — thanked West for his support in an Instagram post.

“Thank you to my brother @Ye,” Combs wrote.

In a follow-up post, West proclaimed, “FUCK ALL THIS WOKE SHIT THEY PUTTING FAT BITCHES ON THE RUNWAY NOBODY WANNA SEE THAT SHIT ITS UNHEALTHY IT PROMOTES OBESITY.”

“AND THE WILD SHIT IS IF THE FAT BITCHES LOOSE WEIGHT THEN THEY LOOSE THEIR ACCEPT FOR ADELLE CAUSE SHE ACTUALLY HAS ANOTHER TALENT THEN BEING USED AS A PAWN FOR POLITICAL AGENDAS,” the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper added.

“IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE FUCK I WANNA SAY FOREVER WHERES MY FUCKING APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS SUCK MY DICK HOWS THAT FOR AN APOLOGY,” West continued in another all-caps X post.

The rapper then addressed the nearly nude stunt he pulled at Grammy Awards with his wife, Bianca Censori.

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST SHIT,” West exclaimed. “SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB ASS BROKE BITCHES.”

“PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION,” he continued. “YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID ASS WOKE PAWNS.”

“I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN FUCK WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR,” West concluded in his X rant.

In a follow-up post, the “All of the Lights” rapper declared, “THIS NIGGA THAT WORKED FOR ME SAID HE WAS UNCOMFORTABLE WITH MY WIFES GRAMMY LOOK FIRED AND BLOCKED ITS MORE PEOPLE LOOKING FOR WORK THEN THEY ARE PEOPLE GIVING WORK.”

“I PAYED 1.5 MILLION FOR MY GRAMMY ADS THIS YEAR LETS SEE IF FOX GIVE THAT MONEY BACK YOU GONNA GIVE BACK THAT MONEY FOR MY OPINIONS THEN STAND ON IT,” he added.

West then went on a Hitler-praising tirade and referred to himself as a “Nazi.”

“I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT BITCHES,” West proclaimed in a Friday morning X post.

“LETS SEE IF YALL GIVE THAT MONEY BACK,” the rapper dared in a follow-up post.

In a follow-up post issued seconds later, West simply wrote, “IM A NAZI.”

“I SAY WHATEVER THE FUCK I WANT PUSSIES,” the “POWER” rapper taunted.

“I DONT NEED OR WANT CELEBRITY SUPPORT EVERY CELEBRITY IS BROKE. TALKING TO YOU CANT DO SHIT BUT LOOSE ME MONEY,” the “Gold Digger” rapper further declared.

“THIS FROM THE NIGGA WITH THE PINK POLO TO ALL YOU FAGGOT ASS RAP NIGGAS THAT EVER CAME OUT YOUR MOUTH SIDEWAYS IM THE DON YE OVER EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE GO TO YOUR DAY JOB AND TALK SHIT ABOUT ME,” West continued in another rant.

“BUT ALWAYS REMEMBER YOURE BROKE AND YOU HAVE A BOSS AND YOU HAVE TO SUCK YOUR BOSSES DICK FOR A LIVING PUSSY,” the fashion mogul added.

“I KNOW NIGGAS THINKING HE TALKING ALL THAT SHIT ON THE INTERNET BUT HE WONT SAY IT TO MY FACE WHY THE FUCK WOULD I EVER LET YOU TALK TO ME YOURE BROKE YOU DUMB ASS RETARDS,” West continued.

“ALL YOU BROKE ASS NIGGAS BITCHES HONKEYS JEWS ITS WHATEVER,” the “Runaway” rapper added.

In another follow-up all-caps X post, West simply declared, “ALL WHITE PEOPLE ARE RACIST.”

“JEWISH PEOPLE ACTUALLY HATE WHITE PEOPLE AND USE BLACK PEOPLE,” the rapper added.

In another anti Jewish rant, West exclaimed, “NIGGAS NEWSFLASH WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWISH PEOPLE ARE DIFFERENT YOU CAN GET MONEY WITH JEWISH PEOPLE BUT THEY ALWAYS GONNA STEAL AND INVITE YOU OVER TO THEY HOUSE ON FRIDAY.”

“WHITE PEOPLE DO NOT FUCK WITH NIGGAS THEY LEAVE THAT TO THE JEWS,” he added. “IF YOU THINK YOU GETTING MONEY WITH A WITH A WHITE PERSON ITS NOT TRUE.”

“THAT SO CALLED WHITE PERSON IS ACTUALLY JEWISH JEWS HATE WHITES BECAUSE OF THE GERMANS FROM WORLD WAR 2,” West insisted.

“ELON STOLE MY NAZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE,” the “Run This Town” rapper added in another post.

West was referring to the Nazi hoax spread by the corporate media, in which they falsely accused Elon Musk of doing a “Nazi salute” during an event at President Trump’s second inauguration.

Notably, several of West’s posts ended up being flagged on X and given limited visibility.

