Super Bowl: Fans Go Wild Watching Serena Williams Crip Walk While Kendrick Lamar Disses Her Ex Drake

Fans went wild on Sunday night as they watched tennis legend Serena Williams perform the “Crip Walk” dance during rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show while he sang “Not Like Us” — a diss track that takes aim at fellow rapper Drake, who dated the tennis star a decade ago.

Williams was seen dancing gleefully to Lamar’s “Not Like Us” as the rapper hurled veiled pedophilia-related allegations at Drake, who is believed to have previously dated the tennis star for a period of time more than a decade ago.

Social media users reacted to Williams’ dance — also known as a Crip Walk — pointing out that the tennis legend was dancing on Drake’s figurative grave while Lamar symbolically murdered him on stage in front of a television audience of millions.

“Drake watching Serena his ex Crip Walking to a viral diss song about him — that’s legendary,” one X user reacted.

“Kendrick bringing out Serena Williams to crip walk after Drake stalked that woman publicly for years and obsessively threw shots at her for turning him down is so wild, that man is the definition of chaotic good,” another opined.

“Kendrick getting Serena Williams to crip walk while performing ‘Not Like Us’ is nasty work,” a third echoed.

“My favorite part of Kendrick’s halftime performance is when Serena showed up to crip walk on the graves of her enemies,” another commented.

“The Serena Williams Crip Walk during They Not Like Us was a wild flex by Kendrick,” another X user stated.

But Williams’ Crip Walk was met with mixed reaction from fans, some of whom found it distasteful as they pointed out that the tennis star’s own sister, Yetunde Price, was murdered by a South Side Compton Crips gang member in 2003.

“Crip walking on national TV when her older sister was murdered by crips,” one X user noted, before reminding viewers that Williams is a “43 year old woman.”

“Serena Williams’ sister was killed by a Crip in a drive-by shooting & she had the audacity to Crip walk during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, so she could get back at her ex-boyfriend, Drake,” another wrote, adding, “Indefensible.”

“Imagine being a world renowned tennis superstar and relegating yourself to a ‘crip-walking’ cameo during a horrible halftime show to ‘get back’ at your rapper ex-boyfriend. How pathetic,” a third commented.

“If my sister was shot and killed by Southside crips in Compton I wouldn’t of been on national TV in all blue crip walking that’s for damn sure,” another reacted.

“Honoring your sisters killer is a weird flex,” another declared.

“Pretty dark halftime show,” another X user remarked.

Meanwhile, Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian appeared to react to his wife’s appearance in Lamar’s halftime show in a Sunday night X post, writing, “Pretty fantastic halftime show.”

As for Lamar, his “Not Like Us” diss track became one of the rapper’s most popular hits, earning him a spot at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100, as well as five Grammy awards last week: Song Of The Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

Drake reacted to the hit by filing a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over the song’s content, arguing it has led to “real world consequences” for him, citing a May 7 incident in which an armed group allegedly arrived at Drake’s Toronto home, where at least one gunman opened fire, wounding a security guard.

But Drake’s complaint did nothing to stop Lamar from performing the hit song during his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Notably, the rapper stated, “I want to make a move. I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue” before launching into his performance of “Not Like Us.”

This was also met with plenty of reaction from fans.

“Kendrick Lamar performing ‘Not Like Us’ and calling Drake a p*do in front of 100M viewers live at the Super Bowl is going down in history,” one X user asserted.

“Kendrick getting the entire Super Bowl screaming ‘a minor’ with Serena Williams dancing has to feel like a shot gun blast to Drake’s chest,” another proclaimed.

A third X user joked about “Drake realizing Kendrick is gonna perform ‘Not Like Us’ and call him a pedo in front of the whole world.”

“KENDRICK IS CURRENTLY PERFORMING NOT LIKE US,” another exclaimed.

“Drake said he’d sue Kendrick if he performed ‘Not Like Us.’ Kendrick said ‘see you in court,'” another reacted.

Overall, many Super Bowl halftime viewers were essentially held as a captive audience before an ongoing feud between two rappers — the details of which they were not privy to — leaving many spectators confused and labeling the performance the “worst halftime show ever.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.