Ex-Disney Actress Christy Carlson Romano ‘Got Shot in the Face’ During Husband’s Birthday Party

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano says she is grateful just to be alive after a serious accident almost blinded her.

The Even Stevens star was out shooting clay pigeons to celebrate her husband’s birthday when someone fired a blast of birdshot right at her face, the 40-year-old actress revealed last weekend.

“So, I got shot in the eye. It was not fun. I am safe,” Romano said in a video posted to her Instagram account.

In the video, the actress is seen sporting a gnarly bruise and scabs just under her right eye, which is also red and puffy.

Despite saying she is OK, Romano also told fans that at least one of the pellets is still lodged behind her eye and that doctors are not prepared to remove it yet.

“I got shot here. It is still inside,” Romano explained. “We cleaned that out. I’m very grateful to first responders as a whole. I mean, they’re just the most amazing, superhero-like people to take care of us at our most desperate times.”

“I get to say I got shot in the face, and lived to tell the tale,” she said, adding that everyone should “be grateful for every day.”

In her Instagram caption, Romano added that there were other people on the ground near her during the shooting event and they “unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face.”

She went on to explain that “I was hit in 5 places, one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye.”

Romano also praised her husband saying he “immediately sprung into action” and rushed her to a local hospital.

“Unfortunately, a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me — I can see normally at the moment,” she told her followers.

“With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive,” Romano concluded. “I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant.”

The actress is best known for her lead role as Ren Stevens on the Disney Channel series Even Stevens. She also voiced the titular character in the Disney Channel animated series Kim Possible.

