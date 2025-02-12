Comedians Dana Carvey and David Spade had a laugh mocking former President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky losing billions of dollars in aid money.

Carvey and Spade were responding to a recent statement from Zelensky saying that Ukraine received only $75 billion of the $175 billion in promised aid. His full statment:

When I hear that America gave Ukraine hundreds of billions [of dollars], 177, to be more precise . . . as the president of a warring country, I can tell you that we received just over 75 . . . We are talking about specific things, because we got it, not with money but with weapons. There is training, there is additional transport, there are not only prices for weapons. There were humanitarian programs, social, etc. . . . $100 billion of these 177, we never received. When it’s said that Ukraine received $200 billion to support the army during the war, that is not true. I don’t know where all the money is.

Spade joked that “billions” just might be too much money for one to keep track of.

“Zelensky says he got money from us, but he only got 58 percent of what we promised, so he doesn’t know where the other $100 billion is. Another missing billions. Billions are too much to keep an eye on. That’s my humble opinion. It used to be millions. Hard enough. A billion here, who knows if it’s going to the right thing. Who knows?” said Spade.

“Biden sent Gavin Newsom with a big fat check” ‘Make sure it gets in Zelensky’s hands.’ This is California level of incompetence,” added Carvey.

“California is famous because they lost $20 million homeless money. They didn’t lose it. They just don’t know where it went,” said Spade. “It makes you not want to pay taxes, because you go, ‘just fix a road, do something I see, don’t just make everything worse.’ More money and everything gets worse. I don’t know how the Ukraine stitch worked, but maybe they sent it by Zelle.”

The Center for Strategic International Studies (CSIS) claimed that the additional funds went to other resources in the effort to help Ukraine.

“Some paid for sending equipment and funds directly to Ukraine. A large part went to activities that arose because of the war but were not spent in Ukraine,” it said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.