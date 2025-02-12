BBC’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star, James Lee Williams — also known as “The Vivienne” — was reportedly found dead at the age of 32 on January 5.

Williams was found dead in the bathroom of his home located in a small town in the United Kingdom, just north of Chester, according to a report by BBC.

Authorities responded to an inquiry into the circumstances of the drag queen’s death at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington, where police reportedly said they identified no suspicious circumstances surrounding Williams’ passing.

Coroner Victoria Davies, meanwhile, cited a post-mortem examination that revealed an “unnatural cause of death,” saying further investigation needs to be conducted. The inquiry has therefore been adjourned until June 30.

“Given the unnatural cause of death identified on post-mortem testing it is appropriate for me to formally open the inquest into the death of James Lee Williams,” Davies said.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star’s body was reportedly identified by his father, Lee Williams.

“As a family we are completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for James, The Vivienne,” the drag queen’s family said in a statement, adding that Williams was a “son, brother, uncle and true icon.”

In 2019, Williams won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and came in third place in 2023’s season of Dancing On Ice.

Last month, hundreds of people reportedly gathered at St George’s Hall in Liverpool, England, for a vigil in honor of Williams.

The building was lit up green to represent the drag queen’s stage role in Wizard of Oz, and people in the crowd released green balloons into the air.

Watch Below:

Williams’ funeral was attended by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz, and Cheryl. Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, television personality Kim Woodburn, and actress Claire Sweeney were also in attendance at the drag queen’s funeral in Denbighshire, U.K.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.