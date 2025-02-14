General Hospital Star Leslie Charleson’s Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for late General Hospital star Leslie Charleson has been revealed.

The actress, who played Doctor Monica Quartermaine in the serial for nigh on 50 years and across 2,079 episodes, died last month. She was 79.

Announcing the news of her death, the show’s executive producer Frank Valentini shared a sweet tribute to the star. The tribute read: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson.

“Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

WATCH: General Hospital — Monica tells off Carly — 2000

According to documents obtained and made public by TMZ, Charleson died from “sequelae of blunt head trauma” — basically the long-term effects of a head injury she suffered.

The outlet continued in its report:

It’s unclear when she sustained the injury … though we do know several falls in recent years prevented her from appearing on “General Hospital.” Listed among the other significant medical conditions … the L.A. County medical examiner notes Leslie had a history of asthma, arthritis, atrial fibrillation, and normal pressure hydrocephalus — a condition where cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain, according to Johns Hopkins.

Charleson assumed the role of Doctor Monica Quartermaine from original actress Patsy Rahn in 1977, and continued to portray her for the next 46 years.

She also appeared in episodes of Mannix, The Wild Wild West, Marcus Welby, M.D., Happy Days, Cannon, and Barnaby Jones.