Disney’s Latest Sneak Peek for ‘Snow White’ Starring Rachel Zegler Gets 84K Dislikes in Just Two Days

The latest sneak peek for the Walt Disney Company’s live-action remake of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler, is getting hammered online, with the video receiving 84,000 “dislikes” on YouTube in just two days.

Disney released the sneak peek video over the weekend as part of the studio’s massive publicity effort to pump up public enthusiasm for the troubled movie, which has been plagued by delays, negative publicity surrounding its leading lady, and a budget that is estimated to be near $300 million.

Online reaction to the latest trailer has so far been vicious, with the video getting pummeled with 84,000 “dislikes” in two days — more than 15 times the number of “likes.” YouTube hides the “dislikes” counter on its app and on most browsers, but a Google Chrome extension can bypass the cloaking mechanism.

The site That Park Place was the first to report on the negative reaction to the video.

Snow White, which is set to open in cinemas March 21, stars Rachel Zegler as the fairytale princess alongside Gal Gadot as the evil witch.

Disney originally planned to release the big-budget movie in early 2024 but delayed the opening by a full year following rumors of extensive reshoots.

Zegler recently exacerbated the situation by insulting supporters of President Donald Trump.

In an Instagram post following the November election, the actress wrote that those who voted for Trump are part of a “deep, deep sickness in this country.”

She concluded: “Fuck Donald Trump.”

The actress later posted an apology following enormous public backlash.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week,” she wrote. “I let my emotions get the best of me.”

Zegler previously stoked backlash against Snow White in August by declaring “Free Palestine” on social media while promoting another trailer.

Snow White faces an uphill battle at the box office. With a rumored budget nearing $300 million, the movie would likely have to gross more than $1 billion worldwide to break even in its theatrical release when taking into account publicity, marketing, and other costs.