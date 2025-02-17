Spike Lee Wears Jacket Demanding Reparations at NBA All-Star Game

Film director Spike Lee wore a jacket to the NBA All-Star Game with a message demanding slavery reparations.

Cameras caught the message as Lee stood on the sidelines during Sunday’s game while he enjoyed his courtside seat, which reportedly ran for up to $57,000 per ticket.

“We wan out 40 acres and a mule,” the message read. “Yes, reparations, no subterfuge.”

The Do The Right Thing director has been an advocate of slavery reparations for blacks for years. Lee has even added the concept of slavery reparations into at least one of his films. The theme was reportedly a part of his post Viet Nam War film Da 5 Bloods.

Lee attends NBA games with courtside seats so often that he was added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery last October. He was inducted alongside actor Jack Nicholson and comedian Billy Crystal.

Lee is a regular back in New York for games at Madison Square Garden, often in a Jalen Brunson jersey.

Lee, who is reportedly worth about $60 million, often comments about politics. Indeed, during the past presidential election, he railed against Donald Trump, who he said would be “doomsday” for blacks.

Yet despite Lee’s claims that Trump is bad for blacks, the president’s share of the black vote — especially among black men — soared for the 2024 election. Exit polls showed that Donald Trump won 25 percent of black men, the highest of any Republican in modern times.

