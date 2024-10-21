Spike Lee: If Trump Elected It Would Be ‘Doomsday,’ ‘This Is Life and Death’

Filmmaker Spike Lee said on Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that if former President Donald Trump wins the election, it will be a “doomsday.”

Host Ari Melber said, “What does your work have to say about the choice in this election over these next 15 days?”

Lee said, “Well, I’m voting my sister, the vice president. She used the language, the word forward, not backwards. This guy, I don’t call him by his name, I say Agent Orange and the stuff that he is saying, he’s not being shy, he is saying exactly what he wants to do if he becomes the next President of the United States. He said there should be no more elections.”

He continued, “I don’t know how people can be true Americans and just go along with that path, it would be a doomsday. I’m not the only one that says this possibly could be the most important presidential election in history of this counrty. That’s how dire this is. It’s not a joke, it’s not funny, this is like life and death.”

Lee added, “So I urge people not likely to vote get with the program now. Let’s move this country forward, forward, not backwards.”

