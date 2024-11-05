Nolte: Trump Boosts Black Vote, Breaks Hispanic Vote Record

According to exit polls, former President Trump broke a Republican record for Hispanic support by winning 45 percent of the nationwide Latino vote.

Exit polls also show him earning a much higher percentage of the black vote in swing states than anyone expected.

Here are the nationwide Hispanic vote numbers.

Incredibly, in Michigan, exit polls show Trump winning 60 percent of the Hispanic vote to Kamala Harris’s 35 percent. Had those numbers been reversed, they would still be impressive. But Trump won 60 percent of the Hispanic vote in Michigan — 60!

According to Fox News exit polls, Trump won 25 percent of black men in Georgia to Kamala’s 73 percent. In 2020, Biden won 87 percent of black men. Among black women in Georgia, Trump picked up six points and Harris — herself a black woman — lost six points that the old white guy Biden had won.

An NBC exit poll shows that Trump more than doubled his black support in Wisconsin, from eight percent in 2020 to twenty percent today.

This is not only a repudiation of a corporate media that have spent a decade smearing Trump as a racist, but it shows that the stupid narrative about a joke about Puerto Rico from an insult comic at Trump’s Madison Square Garden ten days ago, and how that was going to be the end of Trump’s campaign, was just more desperate, wishcasting, media bullshit.

What’s more, these numbers show that Americans have begun to tune out the corporate media. People have had enough of the lies and manipulation and smugness. People of all races and sexes and religions just aren’t listening to these clowns anymore. The social stigma of supporting Trump slowly fell apart, despite the media ramping up their hate campaigns to 11 on a scale of one to ten by calling Trump a Nazi.

The fallout to come is going to be nothing short of glorious.

