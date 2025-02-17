Tom Hanks Plays Racist Trump Supporter in ‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th Anniversary Show Skit

Actor Tom Hanks played a racist Trump supporter in a Saturday Night Live bit for the sketch show’s 50th anniversary on Sunday.

The sketch resurrected the character Doug, who first made an appearance in 2016 for the Black Jeopardy! sketch. Per USA Today:

Hosted as usual by Kenan Thompson’s Darnell, this version of “Black Jeopardy!” featured Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and Eddie Murphy, who was showing off a Tracy Morgan impression that was almost better than the real thing. Or actually one of the best bits Murphy’s done in the last decade. Tom Hanks made an appearance as Doug, the MAGA-hat wearing white guy whose first “Black Jeopardy!” appearance found him agreeing with his fellow contestants about everything, except “lives that matter.” This time he suggests that he make his own show, “White Jeopardy!”, so Darnell can join him. No, “we don’t need it. We don’t need it,” Thompson’s Darnell said.

At one point in the sketch, the Hanks character appeared on uncomfortable with shaking a black man’s hand. Clips of the segment were shared online and received less-than-stellar reviews.

The full sketch:

Tom Hanks previously said during the 2024 election he was only worried about a Trump presidency in the short-term.

“I think there’s always a reason to be worried about the short-term, but I look at the longer-term of what this — what happened. I think there is an ongoing — look, our Constitution says, we, the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, that journey to a more perfect union has missteps in it,” he told CNN.

